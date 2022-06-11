Last Updated:

'Klaus Is Back': Fans React As 'The Originals' Joseph Morgan Confirms Return To 'Legacies'

Joseph Morgan, known for taking on the role of Klaus on 'The Vampire Diaries' and its spinoff 'The Originals', will be reprising his role in 'Legacies' finale.

Joseph Morgan

CW‘s hit drama TV series Legacies is about to conclude its fourth and final season later this month, with a surprise element all set to make the finale grander. Joseph Morgan, known for taking on the role of Klaus Mikaelson on The Vampire Diaries and its spinoff The Originals, will be reprising his role in the finale set to air on June 16. 

Morgan revealed the update himself in his recent Instagram Live, stating that his appearance as Klaus will only be for a 'fleeting moment'. The news has left Joseph's fans rooting for the star as they await his 'long due' arrival in Legacies

Netizens react as Joseph Morgan confirms his return to Legacies

Taking to his Instagram handle, Joseph began by saying, "I don’t know if I’ve got permission to do this… I don’t know if I need it, to be honest; regardless, we’re here now." He continued, "You are going to see Klaus again, in the final ever episode of Legacies. Just for a fleeting moment. That’s it. You heard it here first.” Take a look. 

Continuing, he said that while many people won't like it, "this was never ever about a ship for me, or for Klaus." He added, "This is about family. Family is power. This is about a father and his daughter. Their relationship.”

The announcement left fans thrilled, with a flood of Tweets making Joseph's Klaus trend on the microblogging platform. One user mentioned, "I never would've believed you if in 2019 you told me klaus mikaelson would be back in legacies but here I am," while another stated that their curiosity has peaked at an all-time high after the news. 

For the uninitiated, Joseph first appeared as Klaus in the initial seasons of Vampire Diaries and was promoted to a series regular for Seasons 3 and 4. He was then cast in a pivotal role for the spin-off, The Originals, which chronicled the story of him and his family as they moved to New Orleans. He was later killed off in a sacrifice for his daughter Hope. 

Ahead of the announcement, Joseph has teased his return with a cryptic post on social media that read, "If you had the chance to say one last goodbye to the child you loved more than anything, would you take it? #Legacies."

