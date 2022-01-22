'Knives Out 2' To Release On Netflix In Late 2022? Here's Everything You Need To Know

The hotly-anticipated sequel of Knives Out, Knives Out 2, is set to feature on the big screen sooner than expected. The sequel of the mystery drama will bring back Daniel Craig as the detective Benoit Blanc with Rian Johnson also returning as the director. Knives Out 2 will reportedly be released in theatres and on the streaming platform Netflix in late 2022.

Knives Out 2 to release in Fall 2022

As per Variety, Knives Out 2 will be streaming on Netflix and be released in the theatres in the last quarter of 2022. Like the 2019 movie, Knives Out, the sequel will also be having its premiere at a film festival, although it is not clear which one. Details surrounding the anticipated movie are still under wraps, it was reported that the production wrapped in September 2021. Along with Daniel Craig, the movie will also feature an ensemble cast of Dave Bautista, Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Kate Hudson, Madelyn Cline, Jessica Henwick, and Ethan Hawke.

In an interview with Collider back in 2019, shortly before the theatrical release of Knives Out, writer and director Rian Johnson said that if the film performed well at the box office, he would adapt a film series revolving around Daniel Craig's character, Detective Benoit Blanc, solving various mysteries, and that he already had an idea for the story and title for another film. It was further reported that Netflix had made a $469 million deal at an auction, outbidding Amazon and Apple, to obtain the rights to two sequels to Knives Out. To reprise his role in both films, Craig is reportedly being paid more than $100 million.

More about Knives Out

Knives Out was released in 2019 and featured Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, Michael Shannon, Don Johnson, Toni Collette, Lakeith Stanfield, Katherine Langford, Jaeden Martell, and Christopher Plummer. The movie had its world premiere at the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival. The film received critical acclaim, particularly for its screenplay, direction, and acting, and it grossed $311.4 million worldwide against a $40 million budget. At the 77th Golden Globe Awards, it received three nominations in the Musical or Comedy category while also receiving Best Original Screenplay nominations at the 73rd British Academy Film Awards and 92nd Academy Awards.

