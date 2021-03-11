Know 'Madam Sir' Repeat Telecast Time, Where To Watch The Show And Other Details

Madam Sir is a comedy television drama which is aired on the Sony Sab channel. Premiered on February 24, 2020, the show is bankrolled by Jay Mehta under the banner of Jay Production. The show features Gulki Joshi, Yukti Kapoor, Sonali Naik and Bhavika Sharma in the lead roles. The light-hearted cop story has garnered a massive fan base because of its female characters and comic timings. The plot of Madam Sir revolves around four female police officers who work at Mahila Police Station in Lucknow. A reporter and a prisoner in the police station help the police officers to solve all the cases with diligence.

Where to watch Madam Sir repeat telecast?

Madam Sir generally airs at 10.30 PM from Monday to Friday. Madam Sir serial repeat telecast on SD airs at 1.15 AM, 3.00 AM, 5 AM, 8 AM and 10.30 AM on weekdays. However, Madam Sir repeat telecast time on HD is at 1 AM, 2 AM, 4 AM, 7.30 AM, 9.30 AM, 12 PM, 2.30 PM and 7 PM on weekdays. The episodes are broadcasted on the Sony Sab channel as well as Sony Liv app.

In the show, Gulki Joshi can be seen playing Station House Officer, Haseena Mallik. She is seen handling cases using her intelligence as well as emotions. Being a good leader, she believes in ending the crime and not criminals. Yukti can be seen portraying Sub Inspector, Karishma Singh, who hates Haseena’s way of solving cases and believes in beating before talking to solve all cases.

Sonali Naik plays the Head Constable and Counselling Head, Pushpa Singh. She is also the mother-in-law of Karishma Singh. She is often seen picking small fights with her daughter-in-law, but only to reunite together later. Bhavika Sharma is seen playing Constable Santosh Sharma, who is in charge of cyber-crime. She plays the newly recruited and always being confused, she messes up the cases.

Set in Lucknow, the show is majorly shot in Mumbai. However, its initial sequences were shot in Lucknow in early February last year. The show was originally aired on February 24, but due to COVID-19 and its subsequent lockdown, the filming was shut down. The show continued to broadcast its new episodes from July 13, 2020, onwards.

