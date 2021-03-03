Know 'The Flash' Season 7 Episodes In Detail As The New Season Hits Online

American superhero television series, The Flash has built a dedicated fan following over the years. Developed by Greg Berlanti, Andrew Kreisberg and Geoff Johns, the superhero TV drama is based on the DC Comics character Barry Allen/ Flash, a costumed superhero crime-fighter with the power to move at superhuman speeds. Bankrolled by Berlanti Productions, Warner Bros. Television and DC Entertainment, Eric Wallace serves as the showrunner of the series.

The Flash Season 7 episodes details

The Flash season 7 episode 1 has already premiered on March 2, 2021. The new season follows the life of Barry who tries to stop Eva McCulloch and finds a way in order to locate his missing wife, Iris West-Allen. The plot is set in the Arrowverse and shares the continuity with the other TV series of the universe. The series features Grant Gustin as the lead, with Candice Patton, Danielle Panabaker, Carlos Valdes, Danielle Nicoley, Efrat Dor, Tom Cavanagh and Jesse L Martin in the principal roles. The episodes are aired on the CW channel. Find out the details about The Flash season 7 episodes below.

Episode 1: All’s Wells That Ends Wells

The Flash season 7 episode 1 release time was 8 PM ET on March 2, 2021. The episode shows the experiment that was performed to save Barry’s speed, getting backfired. Nash Wells tries to find a way to save The Flash and comes up with a perilous plan. Iris can be seen making an amusing realisation inside the Mirrorverse.

Episode 2: The Speed of Thought

The episode will be aired on March 9, 2021, at the same time on the CW channel. In the episode, Barry will be seen suddenly gaining the power of speed thinking. He will be seen attempting to use his new gift in order to save his wife, Iris. As Barry is thrilled with his new power, Cisco feels hesitant to trust the power. Eva will be seen facing a devastating truth.

Episode 3: Mother

In this episode, Eva will be seen as becoming more powerful. Barry and his team try to find a way to stop her. They are shocked when an old friend, Sue Dearbon, risks her life in order to help them.

Episode 4: Central City Strong

The episode will be aired on March 23, 2021. With the help of his team, The Flash manages to defeat Mirror Master. But in doing so, he also unleashes a devastating threat on Central city. The threat would tear his team and his marriage apart.

Episode 5: Fear Me

The Fear Me episode will be aired on March 30, 2021. The episode brings in a huge twist at the end of the season. However, as season 7 ends, the makers have already confirmed its upcoming finale season 8.

