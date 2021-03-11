Know 'Wagle Ki Duniya' Repeat Telecast Time, Where To Watch & Everything You Need To Know

Wagle Ki Duniya is a new comedy television drama which is aired on the Sony Sab channel. Premiered on February 8, 2021, the show is bankrolled by Hats Off Productions. Based on characters created by renowned cartoonist, RK Laxman, the show features Sumeet Raghavan and Pariva Pranati in the lead roles. The light-hearted story has garnered a massive fan base because of its storyline and perfect comic timings. The plot of Wagle Ki Duniya revolves around a common middle-class, Wagle, who faces day-to-day problems, how he handles it and overcomes the situation.

Where to watch Wagle Ki Duniya repeat telecast?

Wagle Ki Duniya generally airs at 9 PM from Monday to Friday. Wagle Ki Duniya serial repeat telecast on SD airs at 3.20 AM, 5.20 AM, 11 AM and 11.30 PM on weekdays. However, Wagle Ki Duniya repeat telecast time on HD is 1.30 AM, 11 AM and 11.30 PM on weekdays. Wagle Ki Duniya episodes are broadcasted on the Sony Sab channel as well as Sony Liv.

In the show, Sumeet Raghvan can be seen playing the role of Rajesh Wagle. He works at a courier company and loves his family. He wishes to hold his family together. Pariva Pranati plays Rajesh’s wife, Vandana Wagle, who is a housewife. Anjan Srivastav can be seen portraying Rajesh’s father, Shrinivas Wagle. He is fond of his vintage things which annoy his wife.

Bharati Achrekar plays the role of Rajesh’s mother, Radhika. She is tired of her husband’s love for his old possessions. The show also features Chinmayee Salvi as Sakhi, Rajesh’s daughter, Sheehan Kapahi as Atharva (Rajesh’s son), Deepak Pareek as Dakshai Joshipura (Society’s secretary) and others.

Sumeet is popular for his role Mr Vasant Ghotala in Sony Sab’s comedy-drama, Badi Dooor Se Aaye Hai. The show is a remake of the 90’s popular sitcom, Wagle Ki Duniya which aired on DD National from 1988 to 1990. The remake retains Shrinivas Wagle and his wife, Radhika Wagle. Wagle Ki Duniya television drama replaces Siddharth Nigam’s fantasy comedy-drama, Aladdin. The new show has been given a special COVID-19 touch with its tagline- “Nayi Peedhi, Naye Kissey" (New Generation, New stories).

Image Source: A still from Wagle Ki Duniya