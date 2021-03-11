'Koi Jaane Na' Cast: Kunal Kapoor And Other Lead Stars In Upcoming Hindi Suspense Thriller

The upcoming suspense thriller Koi Jaane Na is directed by Amin Hajee and produced by Amin Hajee & Bhushan Kumar under their respective production banner of T-Series Super Cassettes Industries Ltd. & Amin Hajee Film Company. The film stars Amyra Dastur and Kunal Kapoor in the lead roles. The movie was scheduled to release on March 26 but has been pushed for a theatrical release on Friday, April 2. The trailer of the movie has not been released yet and according to Amin Hajee, the trailer will be out soon. Check out the first look poster of the film:

Koi Jaane Na Poster

Koi Jaane Na Cast

Kunal Kapoor

Kunal Kapoor has been a part of various Bollywood films. Born in Mumbai, the former theatre artist made his debut as an assistant director with the Manoj Bajpayee and Amitabh Bachchan starter Aks. He is married to Amitabh Bachchan's niece Naina Bachchan. Kunal stepped into the limelight with the movie Meenaxi: A Tale of Three Cities in which he played the lead role against Tabu. He was nominated for the Best Debut Actor (Male) at the Filmfare Awards for his performance in the movie. Post that he has starred in many notable Bollywood films. Some of his popular movies are Rang De Basanti, Laga Chunnari Mein Daag, Don 2, Dear Zindagi and many more.

Amyra Dastur

The former model grabbed the audience's attention after being the face of several brand advertisements like Clean and Clear, Garnier and Micromax. Amyra has worked in Hindi as well as in South Indian movies. She made her Bollywood debut alongside Emraan Hashmi in the Vikram Bhatt starter Mr X. Amyra is known for her role as Ira in the web series The Trip 2. She was last seen in the controversial Disney+Hotstar web series Tandav as Ada Mir, sister of Sana Mir played by Kritika Kamra. which also featured Saif Ali Khan and Dimple Kapadia in the lead.

Vidya Malavade

Vidya Malavade is popularly known for her role as Vidya Sharma in the Shahrukh Khan starter Chak De India. The actor made her debut in 2003 with the film Inteha and has been a part of a handful of films including Kidnap, No Problem and 1920: The Evil Returns.