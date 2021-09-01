Bollywood actor Konkona Sen Sharma is all set for the release of her upcoming series Mumbai Diaries 26/11. In her exclusive interaction with Republic World, she spoke about several things, including her choice to become an actor, and how she was influenced to become one, as well as her medical thriller series.

She grew up in a family that boasts of a strong cinematic background. Her mother, Aparna Sen is a renowned Bengali actor and filmmaker and Sharma's maternal grandfather, Chidananda Dasgupta, was a film critic, scholar, professor, writer and one of the co-founders of the Calcutta Film Society. Konkona who made her debut through the Bengali film Ek Je Aachhe Kanya opened up about how much a growing up household full of film industry professionals influenced her to take up acting.

Konkona Sen Sharma on her childhood days

In a recent interaction with Republic World, Konkona Sen Sharma reminisced about her childhood days and revealed how much a growing up household full of film industry professionals influenced her to take up acting. Sharma said, "My mother was a mainstream Bengali actress and then later shifted to filmmaking. I never wanted to become an actor, because I saw how tough it was and I could not relate to the type of movies that were being made at that time. Even as I was growing up my mother never allowed me to watch mainstream Bollywood and Bengali movies. I wasn't even allowed to watch Mahabharat and Ramayan as my mother asked me to read it first before watching it." She however, confessed she did end up watching those shows, albeit sneakily.

"Sets were a comfortable place for me": Konkona

The Aaja Nachle actor was asked whether she ever visited the sets with her mother, to which she replied, "Yes I did, I think that was the biggest advantage I had. I would recommend every aspiring filmmaker, actor and other professionals who want to take up a career in acting to at least visit an actual set once to experience how chaotic it can get. I was quite comfortable on the sets, I used to tag along with my mother after school and do my homework there. She was also an editor of a Bengali woman's magazine, so my mother took me with her to the office."

Sharma elaborated about the series, and said that it is loosely based on the 26/11 attacks "but have fictionalised it to a large extent." When one sees the trailer, one realises that it is about a bunch of doctors at a government hospital who tackle a massive attack with limited resources and time.

Konkona Sen Sharma's next project is Nikhil Advani's medical drama Mumbai Diaries 26/11 which will revolve around the lives of the frontline workers during the 2008 terrorist attacks in Mumbai. Sharma will be seen Chitra Das, an empathetic and courageous social services director who chooses humanity over everything else. The series also stars Mohit Raina in a pivotal role alongside Shreya Dhanwanthary, Tina Desai, Satyajeet Dubey, Mrunmayee Deshpande, Natasha Bharadwaj, and Prakash Belawadi. Mumbai Diaries is set to premiere on the streaming platform Amazon Prime on September 9.

Image: Konkona Sen Sharma's Instagram