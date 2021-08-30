'Kota Factory 2' Teaser Out: The Race For The IIT 'dream' To Hit Netflix On This Date

The Kota Factory is back! After entertaining netizens with humour and emotions in the original, the series is returning for the second season. The show once again traces what Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) aspirants go through as they work hard for years to get into the premier engineering institute.

The Kota Factory 2 teaser out; show to be launched on Netflix

The teaser starts with students complaining to their principal about no physics lectures for a week. They then ask him to get Jeetu Bhaiya, after which he replies that Jitendra was no longer associated with Prodigy Classes.

The teaser then features Vaibhav and co in a hostel, where all emotions, right from regret in the decision to prepare for exams to the IIT to convincing each other that they had to achieve this 'dream', are portrayed. Whether the question was planning to prepare for the IIT was right or not in the second year, left them divided, one getting frustrated over the same rut and the other still being passionate.

Then comes the entry of Jeetu Bhaiyya, who tells them to rephrase their term 'dream' to 'aim', stating that dreams were imagined, but it was the 'aim' that is achieved.

The promo then traces the various moments of the students' phase including their equation with Jeetu Bhaiyaa and the female students who too are on the same mission.

The first season of the show had aired on TVF Play and YouTube in 2019. The Kota Factory 2, however, is all set to stream on Netflix this time and the 'classes' are set to resume from September 24.

The makers shared the teaser with the caption, "It's time to prepare for the run to IIT since the syllabus was still left," They also used hashtags like 'Out of Syllabus.'

Netizens too reacted to the news of the Netflix release and some were unhappy about it. While some expressed excitement about it, others felt that it should have also been released on TVF.

Apart from Jeetendra Kumar and Mayur More, the show also stars Ahsaas Channa, Alam Khan and Ranjan Raj in prominent roles.