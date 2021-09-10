Kota Factory Season 2: Know Details About Cast Of This Drama-comedy Show

The web comedy-drama series, Kota Factory was released in 2019 and created a buzz among the netizens in no time. As the show is gearing up for the release of the scend season, the fans are curious to know whether the entire original cast will be reprising their roles in Kota Factory season 2 or there will be any new additions to the team.

Kota Factory consisted of new actors such as Mayur More, Alam Khan, Ranjan Raj, Revathi Pillai Urvi Singh and others while it also included popular actors such as Jitendra Kumar, Ahsaas Channa and Alam Khan. It has been revealed that most of the original cast members will be reprising their roles in the upcoming season. Read on to know more about the Kota Factory season cast members.

Kota Factory Season 2 cast:

Jitendra Kumar

Jitendra Kumar is one of the talented artists in the Indian entertainment industry who has essayed a variety of roles in movies and web series. He has played significant roles in movies namely Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, Chaman Bahaar, Gone Kesh, and Shuruaat Ka Interval. He is even known for the portrayal of popular characters for The Viral Fever sketches namely TVF Pitchers, Permanent Roommates, TVF Bachelors, TVF Tripling, etc. He has been a part of web series such as Mr. & Mrs Season 1, Humorously Yours, Panchayat and others.

Ahsaas Channa

Ahsaas Channa essayed a pivotal role in the series and garnered appreciation from the fans. It is a lesser-known fact that she began her acting career in the industry as a child artist in movies such as Vaastu Shastra, Marrichettu, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, Aryan, My Friend Ganesha, Phoonk and others. She later became a part of Tamil movies namely Bommayi and Appavin Meesai. She has been a part of numerous shows namely Gumrah: End of Innocence, Savdhaan India, Crime Patrol, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev, Girls Hostel and many more.

Mayur More

Born and brought up in Mumbai, Mayur More appeared in a movie named Urmika and was later seen in one of the episodes of the tv show, Crime Patrol. He was also seen in the popular movie, Lipstick Under My Burkha, Tikli and Laxmi Bomb, Sachin: A Billion Dreams, etc.

Alam Khan

Alam Khan has played a variety of roles in movies and tv shows is quite a well-known actor among the audience. He was seen in shows namely Hamari Devrani, Hum Hai Bajrangi, Ekk Nayi Pehchaan, Confessions of an Indian Teenager, Yam Kisi Se Kam Nahin, and others. He las also appeared in movies such as Freaky Ali, 3 Storeys, Chaman Bahaar, Love Day - Pyaar Ka Din while web series namely Laakhon Me Ek and Class of 2020.

Ranjan Raj

Ranjan Raj’s performance in the show garnered tons of love and appreciation and was then seen in the popular Bollywood movie, Chhichhore. The actor has also worked in regional projects and has appeared in tv commercials as well.

Image: THE VIRAL FEVER INSTAGRAM