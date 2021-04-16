Kris Jenner Reveals Why She Helped Caitlyn In Taking Career Decisions

In the latest episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kris Jenner made it clear that the issues between her and ex Caitlyn Jenner, are something she has left behind in the past. She told her daughters Kourtney and Kim, that Caitlyn’s friend Sophia Hutchins had recently contacted her and asked for some advice about the former’s career. Read along to find out what Kris had to say about it.

Kris Jenner reveals why she was ready to give Caitlyn advice about her career

Kris was seen speaking about the situation to Kim and Kourtney, when she said, “I just don't know, am I gonna want to go down this road?”. Kourtney was a little surprised as she heard this and found out that Kris was considering helping Caitlyn, as they have had a “rocky relationship the past few years”. However, the younger sibling, Kim said that it was a big deal for Caitlyn to seek Kris’ guidance and it is because the former knows that Kris is best at it.

Kim said, “She obviously knows that you're the best at that. And I think, you know, it's a really good way for you to heal also. Could be therapeutic for you to talk to Caitlyn and give her advice on her career”.

Kris then expresses that she needs some time to “process the request”, to which Kourtney responded and said, “We understand that too. But I do think it's, obviously like, being the big person to help”. A while later, Kris finally decides to help Caitlyn with her next career move and gets on a FaceTime call with her and Sophia. She is heard suggesting, “You know, YouTube is a great idea. Because there's so much content that you can create to make it something where it can be different all the time”.

Further, in a confessional to the camera, Kris said, “Believe me, this is not an easy situation but, Cait really does want my advice. So, I think what Cait should do is start doing YouTubes every day”. While on call, Kris also recommended that Caitlyn should move ahead from her focus on public speaking and divert her attention towards her other passions including golf and cooking, to which Caitlyn responded and said, “Oh, I would love to do that”.

Following the launch of the YouTube Channel, Kim and Khloe both appreciated Kris for being “super cordial” in maintaining her relationship with Caitlyn. Kris was seen telling both of them that she will always be there for someone "if they're hurting" or "need some inspiration”. She also says, “Even though I can't make things magically better with us, I'm just here to be supportive. I just want her to be happy. So, I was really happy to offer some advice and encouragement over something that she's trying to do”.

