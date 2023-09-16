Kritika Kamra Reasons The Lack Of Women In Crime-drama Stories: It Is Not Common...

Kritika Kamra is earning high praise for her portrayal of Habiba, in the recent crime drama Bambai Meri Jaan. The series stars Avinash Tiwari in the lead role as Dara, who is a gangster. He is in a constant tussle with his father, a retired cop played by Kay Kay Menon. The actress plays the role of Dara’s sister and is caught in the crossfires between the father and son. In a new interview, she opens up about her charger and how it is different from everything she has done before.

3 things you need to know

Kritika Kamra plays a pivotal role in Bambai Meri Jaan.

The series is directed by Saudagar.

It is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Kritika Kamra talks about her character in Bambai Meri Jaan

In an interview with DNA, Kritika Kamra opines that she is very different from her character in the series. She claims the character to be bold and confident, adjectives she does not attribute herself with. She explains, “Just to be able to audition for it and read it was exciting because it’s so different from everything that I have done before. Even generally, I don’t think such parts come by often for women particularly.”

Kritika went on to talk about how the genre is predominantly male-dominated and not many women gangster stories are known. She said, “In this male-dominated crime space, to play a powerful woman who is not ethically good is not common. That was exciting.”

Kritika Kamra talks about inclusivity

After having talked about the role, the actress also reasoned why there are not enough women-centric stories in the crime drama genre. She opines that there are many shows that tell women stories that she has been a part of. She comments, “I have been part of an all-women-led show for Prime Video in Hush Hush. I have done other shows where there have been mostly women. So, it’s happening and it’s definitely much better than what it was.“

She then added that the content has to be representative of society. She indeed, “But then the content is a reflection of the society and the world of you are living in. So it is a true representation of what that world is like. There aren’t too many women in crime even in real. You can’t write the characters just for the sake of it. We need to be authentic to that time instead of just ticking boxes for inclusivity.”