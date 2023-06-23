Kubbra Sait Reveals Why Not Being A Part Of The Trail Was Not An Option For Her

Actress Kubbra Sait is gearing up for the release of her webseries The Trial: Pyaar Kanoon Dhokha. The courtroom drama, which is headlined by Kajol, features Sait in a supporting role. Speaking to ANI, the actor opened up about her reason for choosing this much-anticipated project.

3 things you need to know

Kubbra Sait made her official Bollywood debut with 2011 release Ready.

After several year's of supporting roles, Sait shot to fame with her work as Kukoo series, Sacred Games.

The actress goes a long way back with director of The Trial: Pyaar Kanoon Dhokha, Suparn Varma.

Kubbra Sait was never going to turn down The Trial

In a recent interview with ANI, Kubbra Sait emphasized that her absence from the show The Trial was never a possibility. Sait disclosed her longstanding connection with director Suparn Varma and expressed her desire to collaborate with him for quite some time. The actress eagerly seized the opportunity to work together as soon as she learned about the show's premise.

(Kubbra Sait as Sana in The Trial | Image: DisneyPlus Hotstar/YouTube)



Sait said, "...I think I fought for this show that I wanted to be a part of. I created this opportunity for myself and I'm very very proud of it...". It was always going to be a 'yes' from Kubbra for The Trial: Pyaar Kanoon Dhokha. Sait can also be briefly seen in the trailer for the show, released some time back in which she introduces herself to Kajol's as a consultant with a law firm.

The Trial promises to be a sharp yet emotional affair



The Trial features Kajol as Noyonika whose world turns upside down after her husband, a judge, is accused of corruption. The show also stars Jisshu Sengupta, Chaddha and Gaurav Pandey. The Trial will be available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar starting July 14.