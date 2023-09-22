Kumari Srimathi Trailer Out, Nithya Menen Is An Obstinate Woman With Big Dreams

The official trailer of Kumari Srimathi is now out. The series features Nithya Menen in the titular role. Makers of the show had initially released the motion poster for the project followed by a teaser and now trailer in quick succession.

3 things you need to know

Kumari Srimathi is slated to be available for streaming starting September 28 on Amazon Prime Video.

The comedy-drama has 7 episodes.

The teaser release for the show had been delayed out of respect for Vijay Antony's daughter, who passed away on September 19.

Kumari Srimathi trailer hints at an endearing journey

The makers of the series shared the official trailer which shows Nithya Menen take the lead as the titular character. The previously released motion poster and teaser had already established the character of Kumari Srimathi as a stubborn woman with a mind of her own. The trailer, which adds more context to the story, shows Kumari Srimathi not only postponing her marriage but also starting her own bar.



The trailer amply establishes the show as a light watch as it highlights its overarching theme of comedy. However, the theme of women empowerment through the titular character also stands effectively highlighted with the flawed and real titular character being the primary flagbearer for it.

The motion poster had revealed how Kumari Srimathi has often ended up being the subject of gossip for her neighbours, but she does not pay heed. The seven-episodw series has been directed by Gomtesh Upadhye. Kumari Srimathi has been penned by Srinivas Avasarala.

Kumari Srimathi has a strong ensemble cast

Kumari Srimathi is led by Nithya Menen, flanked by an expansive ensemble cast. The cast in question features Nirupam, Gautami, Thiruveer, Talluri Rameshwari, Naresh and Murali Mohan. The seven episodes in the show are each 40-minute long. Not just this, Kumari Srimathi will be made available for streaming, in Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu.