Kunaal Kapoor's Koi Jaane Na's 'Jaane De' Teaser Shows Glimpses Of Love & Pain

Koi Jaane Na is one of the most anticipated upcoming movies of this year. The makers recently released the trailer for the film which is being received well by the audience. The psychological suspense thriller features Kunal Kapoor in the lead role. The music of the movie is also going viral among the audience. The makers recently released a teaser for Kunaal Kapoor's Koi Jaane Na movie’s song Jaane De. For all the people who are wondering about the song and the teaser, here is everything you need to know about it.

Jaane De teaser out now

The makers released a short teaser of the song Jaane De from Kunaal Kapoor's Koi Jaane Na. The song will be out tomorrow on March 23, 2021. It is a sad song that expresses love and pain through its lyrics and visuals. The recently released teaser is 17 seconds long and features lead actor Kunaal Kapoor in the video. The teaser begins with Kunaal burning something which looks like old letters or photographs of his loved one while then looking at himself in a cracked mirror. Another sequence in the teaser sees him crying his heart out. As the teaser comes to an end, he is seen throwing letters up in the air while sitting in pain as the song Jaane De plays in the background. Here is a look at the Jaane De song from Koi Jaane Na.

The upcoming song Jaane De from Koi Jaane Na is by Rochak Kohli and B Praak has lent his voice for it. The lyrics of the song are done by popular lyricist Manoj Muntashir and the music department is handled by Rochak Kohli. The makers had earlier released the lyrical video of the song. The music video for Jaane De will be releasing tomorrow on all the platforms. Here is a look at the lyrical video of Jaane De.

Koi Jaane Na release

Koi Jaane Na release date was earlier expected to be March 26 on an OTT platform. However, the movie will now be releasing in theatres on April 2, 2021. The trailer was released two days back and mentions the release date as April 2. The poster of the movie had mentioned the release date as March 26, 2021. Apart from Kunal Koi Jaane Na cast features former model Amyra Dastur in one of the lead roles. Here is a look at the Koi Jaane Na trailer.

