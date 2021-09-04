Kunal Kapoor's Role 'Babur' In OTT Show 'The Empire' Sparks A Meme Fest; Take A Look

The Indian historical drama series, The Empire is creating a major buzz with its strong positive response from the netizens. Directed by Mitakshara Kumar, the drama features talented actors like Drashti Dhami, Dino Morea, Kunal Kapoor and Shabana Azmi in some of the most intriguing and complex characters. The Disney Plus Hotstar drama series is receiving heaps of praises for its detailed execution, however, Kunal Kapoor is currently the centre of all the praises as his look from The Empire has unlocked the floodgates of memes on the internet. Take a look at some of the best Kunal Kapoor memes.

Kunal Kapoor in 'The Empire' unleashes meme fest

Over the years, the 43-year-old actor forged an enviable resume in Bollywood by portraying a wide variety of roles on the acting spectrum. Taking up one of the most challenging roles in recent times, the actor essayed the extremely layered and complex character of Babur in Nikkhil Advani's The Empire. Wielding a sword, Kunal Kapoor looked tough and cold as he donned the avatar of a warrior. With many fans swooning over the actor's new look, some fans have found an interesting way to appreciate his look in the series.

The meme fest was unleashed on the internet, ranging from animated Kunal to comparing his throwback roles, which showed him in a boy-next-door look, to his wild persona in The Empire. One meme captioned, 'Eat your food, It's not that hot' to which it showed off Kunal Kapoor's 'hot looks' from the drama. A popular artist named Prasad Bhat also shared his artwork on Kunal Kapoor's character Babur. Other memes included 'how his appearance changed due to lockdown' to 'him being at the centre of a not drinking alcohol joke to drinking a handful of it'.

More on 'The Empire'

The drama was released on Disney+ Hotstar on August 27 by dropping all its eight episodes on the platform. Soon after the release, the fans flocked to social media to voice their opinions on the series. Opening with positive reviews, many fans commended the actor's looks and even compared it to the popular series Game of Thrones. One user wrote, 'How strange, that all three of them Babur, Khanzada and Shaybani have both brutal, dark sides and yet loves from the core of their hearts... I loved these three so very much!! #DrashtiDhami #KunalKapoor #DinoMorea #TheEmpireStreamingNow'.

IMAGE- DISNEYPLUSHOTSTARVIP'S INSTAGRAM