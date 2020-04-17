Kunal Karan Kapoor Says Working With Ashvini Bhave Was An Emotional Experience

Actor Kunal Karan Kapoor said that it was emotional experience for him to work with Ashvini Bhave as the last that he watched with his late mother was Henna which stars Ashvini. Kapoor worked with Ashvini for the digital show, The Raikar Case. Talking about this with a news agency, Kapoor said that he is one of those lucky people who got to make his debut with a celebrated team.

Kunal Karan Kapoor shares an emotional bond with Ashvini Bhave

Kunal Karan Kapoor talked about how working with Atul Kulkarni and director Aditya Sarpotdar has not only been an honour for him but was also an amazing learning experience. He shared that it was a beautiful coincidence that the last film that he watched with his mother starred Ashvini. He added that playing the character of Ashvini Bhave's son in The Raikar Case will always be special to him.

Kunal Karan Kapoor also talked about how the bond he shares with Ashvini Bhave is too pure. He also thanked the channel for him the opportunity to be a part of The Raikar Case. Kapoor added that his character, Mohit Naik Raikar, will always be close to his heart.

Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, The Raikar Case revolves around love, family, and the secrets that can tear them apart. The thriller drama plays with the idea of the dilemma of 'Will you choose truth over family?' and also questions if trust can ever be absolute. Secrets and lies come forward when the youngest member of the family commits suicide and leaves behind him a trail of unanswered question and suspects. Alongside Ashvini Bhave and Kunal Karan Kapoor, the show also stars Lalit Prabhakar, Reena Wadhwa, Parul Gulati and Neil Bhoopalam.

