Kunal Kemmu Calls TVF's Gullak 'a Gem Of A Show', Shares Review On Instagram

Kunal Kemmu watched The Viral Fever's Gullak and couldn't resist giving a review. The actor penned his thoughts with a picture of the poster featuring Gullak's cast on his Instagram story. Kunal expressed his appreciation towards the show by calling it "A gem of a show".

Kunal Kemmu's Instagram Story

Kunal Kemmu took to Instagram to express his thoughts on watching season 2 of the TVF original, Gullak. In his Gullak review, Kemmu called it a gem of a show. He also called the exceptional performance by the Gullak cast, a gem.

Kunal also added how the love and care that has been put into the show, especially while writing and directing it is clearly evident from the final output. Finally, Kunal thanked the makers and cast of Gullak for giving this beautiful show. He also tagged the artists behind the show on his Instagram story along with their distribution partner, Sony LIV.

Kunal Kemmu's Instagram Stories

Kunal Kemmu often makes headlines with his posts on his social media profile. While sometimes it's the actor's chiselled arms that grab the eyeballs. At other times, it's comments from his industry friends that cracks him up. The actor often shares pictures with his daughter Inaaya and wife Soha Ali Khan as well.

Gullak Review Over The Years

Owing to the success of the first season, TVF's Gullak came back with a second season in 2021. The show launched its first season in 2019 on Sony LIV and gained a lot of love and appreciation from the audience. Even as the second season came in, not just Kunal Kemmu, but many people in the industry, as well as the fans of the show, have expressed their appreciation.

Premise Of The Viral Fever's Gullak

TVF's Gullak is the story of the Mishra family, set against the backdrop of a small town in Northern India. The show focuses on the bickering life of the Mishras including, Santosh, Shanti and their sons Annu and Aman. It is a beautiful rendition of the disarming and relatable tales of the Mishra family. The second season of the TVF series starring Geetanjali Kulkarni, Jameel Khan, Harsh Mayar and Vaibhav Raj Gupta premiered in January 2021, on Sony LIV.

