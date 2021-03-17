'KUWTK' Preview: Scott Disick On His Split With Sofia Richie; Says, 'she Felt Neglected'

Keeping Up With The Kardashians fame Scott Disick has opened up about his split with Sofia Richie in a recent conversation with Kourtney Kardashian in KUWTK's latest teaser. He believes that Sofia Richie was "neglected" because he continues to spend time with his ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian. The 37-year-old reality TV star had dated singer Lionel Richie's daughter Sofia for three years between 2017 and 2020, but now believes that their romance failed because he was incapable of giving her the love and attention she wanted. Read on to know what Scott Disick said about Sofia in the KUWTK's latest teaser below.

Scott Disick reflects on his split with Sofia Richie in the KUWTK preview

Scott Disick said that his romantic life with Sofia had failed due to the former's lack of love and attention as well as Scott periodically spending time with ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian as she is the mother to their three children - Mason (11), Penelope (8) and Reign (6). Kourtney and Scott had reportedly split in 2015, but it wasn't enough to convince Sofia to stay with Scott.

Speaking to Kourtney Kardashian who is now with Travis Barker, he said, "I don't know, I just think people come into our lives and think it's maybe easier than it is. To be with you or to be with me … it’s very true that we do come with a lot of baggage. And it’s definitely not easy that we see each other, work together, and are friends." He also added that taking care of Kourtney Kardashian and her children is still one of his priorities.

Disick who split with Sofia Richie in August 2020, said that she was "an absolute trooper", and said that he understands why the relationship didn’t work out. Near the clip's ending, Kourtney expressed that she loves the fact that her kids are able to benefit from their relationship as parents, but she doesn't want him to neglect his significant other. "I do think we have to be respectful of our relationship and make sacrifices for that if it means a lot to you," she said. Scott Disick has been a part of Keeping Up With The Kardashians since 2007 and since February 2021, he is dating 19-year-old model Amelia Hamlin, who is Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna and actor Harry Hamlin's teenage daughter.