Kwon Hyuk Soo Tests COVID-19 Positive; His Agency Releases Official Statement

Renowned South Korean actor, Kwon Hyuk Soo tested positive for COVID-19, reported Soompi. On April 22, 2021, Hyuk Soo’s agency, HUMAP Contents released a statement confirming the news. In the statement, the agency revealed that the actor had a meeting with a staff member from the finance department on April 14, 2021. The staff member was asymptomatic, and the actor was not aware they were infected.

K-drama actor Kwon Hyuk Soo COVID-19 positive

The released statement wrote that Kwon Hyuk Soo had a meeting with the individual before he got tested. When he found out they tested positive for the virus, he immediately underwent ‘voluntary testing before being contacted by health authorities’. He was diagnosed with a coronavirus infection on April 22 morning.

The statement further added the staff member, himself, halted all of his activities and went into self-isolation. He is now taking necessary measures according to the guidelines given by the health authorities. The HUMAP agency also said regardless of whether they can come in contact with Kwon Hyuk Soo or not, all of their artists, staff members, and employees will be getting tested quickly. They will also follow up with the results as soon as possible.

The agency concluded their note that they would co-operate with the government and will conduct ‘thorough inspection of the entire company’. They will ensure there is no risk for further exposure and make more efforts to manage their artists. They concluded their note by adding an apology ‘for causing concern’.

Kwon Hyuk Soo made his debut with Saturday Night Live Korea. He has appeared in films such as Bystanders and My Love, My Bride. Kwon Hyuk Soo has also been featured in Dear My Friends, Hey Ghost, Let's Fight, Ugly Miss Young-Ae Season 15, Missing 9, Strong Woman Do Bong-soon, Come and Hug Me, Devilish Charm, Still 17, Flower Crew: Joseon Marriage Agency among others. The comedian has starred in several television dramas such as Singing Battle- Victory, The Dynamic Duo, One Night Food Trip 2, and Candy In My Ears 2.

Image Source: Kwon Hyuk Soo's latest pic on IG