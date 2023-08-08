Lakhan Leela Bhargav Teaser: Ravie Dubey Plays A Criminal Lawyer In Comeback Show

Ravie Dubey was last seen in web series Matsya Kaand in 2021. Now, after a gap of two years, the actor will be back on screen with Jio Cinema’s show Lakhan Leela Bhargav. He will be playing the titular role of a criminal lawyer from a small town.

2 things you need to know

Ravie Dubey made his acting debut in the 2006 television show Stree... Teri Kahaani.

Since 2021, the actor has been busy with his production ventures.

Ravie Dubey turns lawyer in Lakhan Leela Bhargav

The Lucknow-based drama, which delves into India's rural areas, follows the life of a criminal defense attorney who adopts a distinctly heroic approach to solve his cases. Ravie took to his Instagram handle on Tuesday to share a brief preview of the show with his fans.

The 30-second teaser showcases a 360-degree overhead picture of Lucknow's stunning scenery. Ravie —playing the role of a lawyer—is heard saying, "Is pure lucknow me ek naam ki goonj hogi... ham thode se criminal hai thode se lawyer hain, isilie criminal lawyer.. aa rahe hain hum, Lakhan Leela Bhargav.. bas naam hi kaafi hai."

Ravie appears in several avatars including an elderly man. He pretends to be a criminal and as a corporate employee. The clip ends with the actor standing in the middle of a crowd as admiring onlookers of all faiths applaud him, waving the signs that read "My Life #Its My Choice," "LLB rocks," and "My Baby #ItsMyChoice."

What's next for Ravie Dubey?

Lakhan Leela Bhargav also stars Bhawna Hada in a significant role. The show will premiere on Jio Cinema on August 21. Additionally, Ravie Dubey is currently producing Udaariyaan and will also be seen as an actor in the upcoming film Faraddayy. The movie is expected to release in December.