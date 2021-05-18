Lana Condor Opens Up On Whether She Would Star In 'To All The Boys' Spin-off

Lana Condor has gained wide popularity for her role in To All The Boys film series, which had recently come to to its conclusion with the third instalment. In a recent interview with ET Online, the actor opened up about her various experiences while working in this film series. During the course of the interview, she was asked about whether she would be open to starring in a spin-off series of these films, if and when it gets launched. Following is the response that she gave to address this question.

Lana Condor on whether she would star in To All The Boys spin-off

Lana Condor has received a positive response for portraying the lead role of Lara Jean in all three instalments of To All The Boys. While the third film was said to be its last, fans have been demanding to carry the series forward with s spin-off. She had earlier revealed that there is quite a possibility of a spin-off, but it wasn’t quite clear whether she would be starring in it. In a positive news for fans, Lana has said that she is inclined to appear in the spin-off, if it gets announced by Netflix.

However, she may not be seen playing the lead role in the spin-off series, as the makers may focus on her character’s younger sister Kitty. Lana said that she would be supportive of Anna Cathcart, who has played the role of Kitty, saying that the latter has “done a great job”. However, the actor has added that she is not sure if such a project is on the cards at the moment, as she hasn’t been approached for it yet. There has been no official announcement of the said spin-off from Netflix’s end till date.

Lana Condor was seen paired up opposite Noah Centineo, who has played the role of Peter. The film series released its first instalment back in 2018, which was followed by its two sequels in 2020 and 2021 respectively. Lana has also worked in a handful of other popular films, including Patriots Day, Alita: Battle Angel, X-Men: Apocalypse and more.

IMAGE: LANA CONDOR'S INSTAGRAM

