Land Blu-Ray And DVD Release Date Out; Know Details About Robin Wright's Film

Land is a drama film directed by Robin Wright in her feature directorial debut. It stars Wright, Demián Bichir, and Kim Dickens. The movie had its world premiere on January 31, at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival, and was released on February 12, 2021, in the United States of America by Focus Features. Now, the makers have shared its Blu-ray and DVD arrival.

Land release date on Blu-Ray and DVD out

Universal Pictures Home Entertainment has announced plans to bring Robin Wright's directorial debut Land to Digital on April 27, 2021. Land Blu-Ray release date is set for May 11, 2021, along with its DVD arrival. The screenplay is written by Jesse Chatham and Erin Dignam. TheHDRoom revealed that its upcoming release will include a trio of bonus features shared across all three formats. They include:

Crafting LAND – Filmmakers and cast discuss how shooting in such a beautiful but brutal location added unique challenges and a distinct authenticity.

Robin Wright: Feature Film Directorial Debut – Director Robin Wright reveals why this project stood out from the others she considered for her feature film directorial debut, and how directing the film gave her a unique perspective on what she needed to give as an actress.

After the Trauma – In this piece, we examine the mental process Edee goes through in the aftermath of tragedy, how her pain is relatable, and why this was the perfect time to tell such an uplifting story.

Land film's plot

The poignant story of one woman’s search for meaning in the vast and harsh American wilderness. Edee (Wright), in the aftermath of an unfathomable event, finds herself unable to stay connected to the world she once knew and in the face of that uncertainty, retreats to the magnificent, but unforgiving, wilds of the Rockies. After a local hunter (Demián Bichir) brings her back from the brink of death, she must find a way to live again.

Land has Robin Wright in the lead role of Edee Mathis, a woman residing in the wilderness. Demián Bichir plays a local hunter, Miguel, while Kim Dickens is Emma Mathis, Edee's sister. The movie received generally positive reviews from the viewers. It has a running time of 89 minutes.

