Lara Dutta Expresses Excitement For 'Hiccups & Hookups' Season 2 With Prateik Babbar

Lara Dutta has already been garnering praises for her 'modern stree' avatar in Lionsgate India's Hiccups and Hookups, which charts the tumultuous tale of the 'unfiltered' Rao family. The makers of the web series have now decided to come up with the show's another season.

In a conversation with ANI, Lara Dutta said that Season 1 received a very great response and she is delighted that the viewers related to Vasudha have showered love. Lara continued that she would like to thank the viewers for all the love that they showed her and the entire cast. Former Miss Universe further added that they are all set to return with another entertaining season of Hiccups and Hookups, 'one with a lot of twists and turns, and frankly, I can't wait to see how Vasudha's life shapes up from here'.

Prateik Babbar expresses happiness for show's renewal

Not only Lara. Prateik Babbar, who is an important part of the show, expressed his happiness after learning about the second season. Critics, as well as the audience, have heaped praise for Babbar's terrific job in the show and his unmatched chemistry with Lara Dutt as a brother. He said that all are excited to bring round 2 of Hiccups & Hookups to fans, 'this time expect a lot of drama, action and adventure'.

Babbar stated that the first season was loved and appreciated and he is sure that the new season would add to the love. Rohit Jain MD Lionsgate South Asia and Networks - Emerging Markets Asia said that they are all set to bring viewers season 2 of the series in 2022. He added, "Our endeavour is to continue to create local original content that connects with audiences". Though the other details of the show are still awaited.

About show 'Hiccups & Hookups'

Hiccups & Hookups, which comes as Lionsgate Play's first Indian original show, is set to stream from November 26, 2021, onwards. The show is helmed by Hum Tum, Thoda Pyaar Thoda Magic, and Fanaa fame Kunal Kohli and comes as the official Indian adaptation of Lionsgate’s own US show, Casual, which premiered on Hulu in the US.

(Image: Instagram/@larabhupathi)