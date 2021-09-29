Larry David's 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' Season 11 First Teaser Out, To Premiere On THIS Date

Larry David starrer comedy series 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' is set to return for its 11th season on October 24 as the makers revealed in a new teaser video that was released on Tuesday, September 28.

According to Variety, the Emmy and Golden Globe-winning series will release ten episodes with new episodes airing on subsequent Sundays.

The makers have unveiled the teaser of the new season on HBO Max with the caption, "The world has changed. He hasn’t," while paying homage to 2001: A Space Odyssey. The short clip opens on an image of Earth seen from space, then zoomed in to become a globe and eventually morph into David's head.

Seinfeld co-creator Larry David returns with an over-the-top version of himself in Curb Your Enthusiasm season 11, a series that debuted on HBO in 2001 airing 100 episodes to date, The cringe comedy show is the depiction of David's fictionalized life. With the new season, David is back with co-stars Cheryl Hines, Susie Essman, Richard Lewis, Jeff Garlin, Ted Danson, and J.B. Smoove.

The series' season 11 has been created by David, who also co-produced the show along with Jeff Garlin, Schaffer, and Gavin Polone with Laura Streicher as co-executive producer. Jon Hayman and Steve Leff have served as consulting producers.

Pandemic a topic in Curb Your Enthusiasm's storyline

In the last season of the series, David's spite store Latta Larry's which was created in order to put neighbouring Mocha Joe's out of business was being taken down by the fire. Meanwhile, there has been no revelation made on the storyline of the upcoming season.

According to Deadline, the upcoming season of Curb Your Enthusiasm could be about the pandemic. Recently, the series co-star JB Smoove was responding about the show's characters being affected by the pandemic at the Creative Emmy Awards. He said, "I can't tell you guys everything, but what I can say is Larry is really good at attaching his humour to the world and that's consistently what he has done since Curb has been on HBO. He's a master at it."

Talking about David, Smoove said, "He has this thing he does where he attaches himself and his thoughts and his opinions to the beat of whatever is going on in the world. You gotta watch and see what Larry does. He's a genius, he really is."

