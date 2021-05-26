Larsa Pippen To Return To 'Real Housewives Of Miami' After Malik Beasley Scandal

The recent announcement of the return of Real Housewives of Miami was followed by various rumours that suggested that Larsa Pippen may be making her return to the show. It appears that the rumours have turned out to be true, as a new update reveals that she is all set to star in the show following her controversy with Malik Beasley. According to a Hollywood Life report, Larsa’s representative has officially announced that Larsa will be among the cast members of the reality TV series. Following are more details about this announcement.

Larsa Pippen to star in Real Housewives of Miami following Malik Beasley controversy

Larsa Pippen had recently found herself in the middle of a controversy that hinted at her alleged affair with basketball player Malik Beasley. The NBA athlete had made an apology about stepping out with Larsa amid his split from his estranged wife Montana Yao. However, Larsa appears to be shifting her focus on her appearance in Real Housewives of Miami, as per the confirmation from her rep. As per the official statement, Larsa has already signed the contract for the show.

The statement also says that she is “excited” to be a part of the show and remains “unbothered about her past”, hinting at the recently-occurred controversy. Interestingly, her children, who she shares with ex-husband Scottie Pippen, will also be a part of the show, as per Radar Online. Pippen has a total of four children, two of whom will be featuring in the show. Her son Justin and daughter Sophie, who still live with their mother in Miami, are said to be starring in the popular reality series. Her other two children, Scotty and Preston are both currently pursuing careers in basketball, following their father’s footsteps.

Real Housewives of Miami has brought a total of 3 seasons on television to date. While the first three seasons had aired on the Bravo network, the fourth season will be aired on Peacock. Larsa had starred in the first season as one of the main cast members but had opted out in the following two seasons. Season 4 is set to premiere soon on television.

