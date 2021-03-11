Last Days Of Ptolemy Grey Cast To Include Dominique Fishback - Reports

Dominique Fishback is all set to join the Last Days of Ptolemy Grey cast. Last Days of Ptolemy Grey is an upcoming series directed by Rahmin Bahrani based on the novel of the same name written by Walter Mosley. Get more details about the Last Days of Ptolemy Grey cast here.

Dominique Fishback to star with Samuel L. Jackson in Last Days of Ptolemy Grey

Dominique Fishback is all set to star opposite veteran actor Samuel L. Jackson in the upcoming series Last Days of Ptolemy Grey, according to a report by Deadline. This will mark Dominique Fishback's second collaboration with the director Rahmin Bahrani. The duo worked together on the show Judas and the Black Messiah for which the actress earned a nomination for a BAFTA Award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role.

Rahmin Bahrani will direct as well as be an executive producer on the Last Days of Ptolemy Grey alongside the author of the book, Walter Mosley. According to the report, Samuel L. Jackson will star as Ptolemy Grey, a 91-year-old man neglected by his family, his friends, and even himself. On the verge of descending even deeper into lonely dementia, Ptolemy undergoes a drastic change when he’s given a great opportunity to regain his memories for a short period of time and uses this precious and short clarity of time to solve the death of his nephew and come to terms with the events of his past. Dominique Fishback will be playing the role of Robyn, a friend of the family who will help Ptolemy (Jackson) in his journey.

A quick look at Samuel L. Jackson's movies

Samuel L. Jackson is a highly prolific actor and has featured in over 150 movies in his entire career. He is also one of the highest-grossing actors of all time. Samuel L. Jackson is best known for his portrayal of Nick Fury in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and has portrayed the role in almost 11 movies. Jackson also gained widespread appreciation by his portrayal of Jedi Mace Windu in the Star Wars prequel trilogy (1999–2005). Some other Samuel L. Jackson's movies include School Daze (1988), Do the Right Thing (1989), Django Unchained (2012), Goodfellas (1990), Patriot Games (1992), and Pulp Fiction (1994)