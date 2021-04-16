Latest Netflix Releases For April 2021: 'The Disciple, 'Things Heard & Seen Us' & More

There is a lot of web series and films coming up on Netflix in April 2021. From anthology movies to a brand new season of some of your favourite shows, there’s a lot of content to keep you occupied throughout the month. To add to it, these shows & movies can help you stay sane amid lockdown due to the rising cases of Covid-19 in the country. Here’s a list of all the upcoming titles on Netflix.

Latest Netflix releases to look forward to

April 15

The Real Housewives of- Beverly Hills: Season 3-4

The Real Housewives of- Beverly Hills is an American reality TV show which is primarily filmed in Beverly Hills, California. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills focuses on the lives of Taylor Armstrong, Adrienne Maloof, Kim Richards, Kyle Richards, Lisa Vanderpump, Brandi Glanville, and Yolanda Foster

Dreamgirls

Starring Jamie Foxx, Beyonce Knowles-Carter, Eddie Murphy, Danny Glover, Jennifer Hudson, Anika Noni Rose, Keith Robinson and Sharon Leal, the film Dreamgirls is directed by Bill Condon. The film follows the tension aired between a 1960s girl group named The Dreams.

April 16

Ajeeb Daastaans

Ajeeb Daastaans is another latest Netflix releases that will be streaming from April 16. The film stars Fatima Sana Shaikh, Jaideep Alhawat, Nushratt Bharucha amongst others. It consists of four shorts stories that explore the surprising ways in which unexpected catalysts inflame the uncomfortable emotions simmering under fractured relationships.

Synchronic

Synchronic is a 2019 film that will be debuting on Netflix this April. Starring Jamie Dornan and Anthony Mackie, the film follows some bizarre accidents.

April 17

Tuesdays & Fridays

Pokemon: Detective Pikachu

April 20

Apart from some award-winning films on Netflix, a few fiction films will also be releasing on Netflix, to keep your kids entertained.

Motu Patlu in Octupus World

Motu Patlu VS Robo Kids

Motu Patlu Dino Invasion Joker

My Hero Academia: S5 Ep-92

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

April 21

Zero

Starring Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma, the Bollywood film Zero will be available to watch on Netflix this month.

April 22

Searching for Sheela Stowaway

On April 22, a docu-film Searching for Sheela Stowaway will be releasing on Netflix, based on Ma Anand Sheela, who shot to fame with her documentary Wild Wild Country.

April 23

Shadow and Bone

Shadow and Bone is an upcoming fantasy streaming TV series that will premiere on Netflix. It is based on the Grisha trilogy, the first of which is Shadow and Bone, and the Six of Crows series by Leigh Bardugo.

April 27

My Hero Academia-S5 Ep-93

Episode 93 of season 5 of My Hero Academia will be released on Netflix this month. The anime series follows a student who gets superpowers.

April 29

Things Heard & Seen Us

Things Heard & Seen is an upcoming horror film by Shari Springer Berman and Robert Pulcini. The film is based on the novel All Things Cease to Appear by Elizabeth Brundage and stars Amanda Seyfried and James Norton.

April 30

The Disciple

Following the life of a vocalist who has devoted his life to the study of classical Indian music begins to question whether he will ever achieve his aspirations of excellence. The Marathi language drama film is written, directed, and edited by Chaitanya Tamhane and stars Aditya Modak, Arun Dravid, Sumitra Bhave in the lead roles.

(Image Source: Still from the film The Disciple)