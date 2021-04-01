Latest Netflix Releases Lined Up From April 1 To 16; Check Out The Full List

Netflix has another intriguing list of content that will be making it to the platform in the first half of the month of April. Sharing the list on its social media platform, Netflix captioned it, “Mangoes, new arrivals and more. This April is going to be great” as the season of mangoes is back, and you can grab them as a snack as you binge-watch your favourite titles through the same. Scroll down and take a look to update your watch-list for the month, accordingly.

Latest Netflix releases lined up from April 1st to 16th

April 1st – Schindler's List, The Theory of Everything, American Sniper, Goodfellas, Riverdale: S5 Ep 10, Shrek, Shrek 2, Steve Jobs and The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor.

April 2nd – Fahadh Faasil’s Irul makes it to Netflix on the second day of the month, coinciding with Good Friday.

April 5th – Mandela, the Tamil – comedy-drama will release on the platform a day after its television premiere.

April 6th – The movies Motu Patlu in Dragon's World and Motu Patlu in the Game of Zones arrive on the streamer.

April 7th – The much-awaited The Big Day: Collection 2 will release on Netflix on April 7. The series that documents some of the dreamiest weddings grabbed instant fandom after its first season released.

April 9th - Next up to arrive on the platform is Thunder Force, starring Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer.

April 10th – The movies It: Chapter 2 and Godzilla: King of the Monsters will be available for streaming.

April 13th - It’s a good day for all the kids who are Motu Patlu fans as the movies, Motu Patlu Kung Fu Kings 4 -The Challenge of Kung Fu Brothers and Motu Patlu the Superheroes - Super-Villains from Mars both release on Netflix on this day.

April 14th - The Circle: S2, Love and Monsters and Uppena’s release are slated for April 14, 2021.

April 15th – Two season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills will release on the platform which will be the third and the fourth.

April 16th - Ajeeb Daastaans, which is an anthology film including four short films directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, Kayoze Irani, Shashank Khaitan and Raj Mehta apiece, will release on Netflix on April 16.

Promo Image Courtesy: Aditi Rao Hydari's Instagram