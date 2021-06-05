Latest Releases On Netflix And Other OTT Platforms To Binge This Weekend; See Top Picks

OTT platforms have proven to be a reliable source of entertainment with new releases every few days. If you have been looking for something to watch this weekend, you have a variety of options to choose from. Here is a list of shows and films you can binge over this weekend.

Latest releases on OTT this weekend

1. Sweet Tooth

Sweet Tooth on Netflix is a much-anticipated series that revolves around the concept of a post-apocalyptic world. The show has been jointly created by DC and Warner Bros., both of which have delivered multiple hits in the past. The series revolves around the story of a half-human and half deer, who is looking for a new beginning. Sweet Tooth stars Christian Convery and Nonso Anozie in key roles.

2. Kim’s Convenience

Kim’s Convenience is a popular sitcom show which has high ratings for its engaging storyline and promising performances. The fifth season of this show recently released on Netflix and this is just the right pick if you have been looking for something light-hearted and fun. The story of this series revolves around a sweet family and their convenience store in Toronto. You can binge-watch the entire season on Netflix, this weekend.

3. The Family Man 2

The Family Man 2 is one of the most-anticipated releases this week. The series revolves around the life of a man named Srikant Tiwari, who is a world-class spy with methods of his own. The series has been created by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK and stars actor Manoj Bajpayee in the lead role. This series has also been receiving promising reviews from fans.

4. Aarkkariyam

Aarkkariyam is a mystery film that recently premiered on the Amazon Prime platform. The plot of this show revolves around a family which has been dealing with multiple issues while staying in a small village in Kerala. The film has been directed by Sanu Varghese and stars Biju Menon and Parvathy Thiruvothu in key roles.

5. Dom

Dom is a crime-drama series that premiered on Netflix on June 4, 2021. The plot of this show revolves around the life of a police officer name Victor who works in the narcotics department. The series has been created by Breno Silveira and stars Gabriel Leone and Flavio Tolezani in important roles.

IMAGE: STILL FROM YOUTUBE (NETFLIX AND AMAZON PRIME VIDEO INDIA)

