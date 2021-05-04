League Of Legends On Netflix Confirmed; Arcane Anime Series To Drop This Fall

On May 3, 2021, the Netflix team took to their official Twitter handle and made an announcement that they are teaming up with Riot Games for an animated series set in the League of Legends anime. They dropped a teaser of League of Legends Arcane, which is an event series and premiering in the fall. The show marks Riot Games' first television series which the game makers are producing in association with Fortiche Productions.

League of Legends on Netflix confirmed

The world of @LeagueofLegends is coming to Netflix.

Arcane drops this Fall. pic.twitter.com/7DJgqHpODM — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) May 3, 2021

As soon as the official team of Netflix made the announcement, many fans rushed to drop positive comments and expressed their excitement for the League of Legends show. A fan dropped a cartoon picture and expressed his excitement. Another one wrote that 'in his opinion, Netflix is the best studio and streaming service' when it comes to animation'. He concluded that he believes the show will 'turn out great' and dropped several smiling face emoticons. A netizen simply edited camera footage and created a meme saying 'we will be watching'.

In my opinion netflix is the best studio and streaming service when it comes to animation in general.....so i trust this will turn out great ðŸ˜„ðŸ˜ðŸ˜ — karol okoede (@KarolOkoede) May 3, 2021

Speaking about League of Legends Arcane, the helmer of the original animation at Netflix, Dominique Bazay said that 'League of Legends has inspired global fervor and fandom', reported The Hollywood Reporter. She said that they are 'thrilled to be the home of the first television series set in Arcane universe'. Dominique added that the 'series promises to be a visually spectacular thrilling ride that will have its viewers on the edge of the seats'. Arcane is said to be telling the origin stories of two iconic League champions and the power that gradually separates them.

Initially, League of Legends anime was released in the year of 2009. It has millions of actions user and the free-to-play game has also amassed $1.75 billion in 2020, reported Nielsen's SuperData. The game is considered to be one of the most popular esports titles in the world. League of Legends' success has made Riot Games one of the largest video game studios in the business.

As per Netflix's show, the upcoming Arcane anime is set in the utopian region of Piltover and the underground of Zaun. The story depicts the origins of the two League champions. The two cities set on a continent named, Runeterra. In the game, two teams of five players, each of them controlling a particular character and come together to destroy the enemy's main structure, known as the Nexus.