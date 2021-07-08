Leander Paes And Mahesh Bhupathi To Reunite For An Upcoming Web Series 'BREAKPOINT'

The popular tennis duo Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupathi, popularly known as #LeeHesh, recently took social media by storm as they hinted towards something special. The duo celebrated the 22nd anniversary of their Wimbledon win and hinted that something special was coming up. The duo recently revealed that they would reunite for a Zee5 web series, BREAKPOINT, helmed by Nitesh Tiwari and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari.

#LeeHesh to reunite for web series BREAKPOINT

Mahesh Bhupathi took to his social media to make an announcement about their upcoming web series. The tennis duo is reuniting for an upcoming web series BREAKPOINT, which will be based on the journey of #LeeHesh. Mahesh Bhupathi shared the first teaser of the web series and wrote, "The Untold story “BREAKPOINT” brought to you by my favourite director duo @niteshtiwari22 @ashwinyiyer Coming soon on Zee5 @Leander". The teaser first mentioned that the web series is going to be "The untold story of Paes and Bhupathi". The background music of the teaser had cheer and applauds from the spectators. As the name "BREAKPOINT" appeared on the screen, a tennis ball came through it.

#LeeHesh poses with Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Nitesh Tiwari

Earlier, both Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupathi took to their social media handles to reveal that they would reunite for a Zee5 web series. #LeeHesh posed with Dangal directors Nitesh Tiwari and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari. Paes, in his Instagram post, wrote, "The incredible journey of my partnership with @mbhupathi, with its ups and downs is coming to your screens through the lens of this extraordinary filmmaker duo @ashwinyiyertiwari and @niteshtiwari22. Coming soon on #ZEE5. #LeeHesh".

#LeeHesh hinted towards a reunion

When Leander Paes posted a photo with Mahesh Bhupathi from their Wimbledon win, Mahesh Bhupathi reacted to it while hinting towards starting a new chapter. He wrote, "Hmmm ..That was special!! Do you think it’s time to write another chapter? @Leander #LeeHesh". Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupathi was the first Indian pair to win at Wimbledon in 1999.

