LeBron James Watches 'Squid Game', Says He 'did Not Like' Ending Of The Show

Squid Game captured the attention of the audiences worldwide and became a global pop culture phenomenon since its release. Netflix's South Korean series is currently the number one series in the world on the streaming platform. It surpassed Bridgerton to become the most-watched series on the online streaming platform.

While the show has captured the attention of several users from across the world, several celebrities like Cardi B, Taika Waititi, Conan O’Brien, Simu Liu and more have also praised the show. Basketball legend, LeBron James has also hopped on to the bandwagon and reacted to the famous show. LeBron said that he wasn't satisfied with the ending on Squid Game.

LeBron James did not like the ending of Squid Game

LeBron James, who is a four-time NBA Champion is the latest celeb to react on Netflix's Squid Game. As per Deadline, during the pre-season press conference, the basketball player spoke with his Los Angeles Lakers teammate Anthony Davis about the ending of Squid Game and said that he did not like it. The ending saw Gi-Hun (Lee Jung-jae) deciding not to join his family in the U.S, after winning the hefty sum. Instead, he chooses to return to the games and confront those that control the fatal competition paving way for a possible season two.

"You finish it? You done?" James was heard asking Davis, he further said, "I didn’t like the ending though. Get on the f–king flight to see your daughter. What are you doing?."

Squid Game becomes the most-watched series on Netflix

Squid Game has officially reached 111 million fans — making it our biggest series launch ever! pic.twitter.com/SW3FJ42Qsn — Netflix (@netflix) October 12, 2021

The show is directed by Hwang Dong-hyuk and stars Lee Jung-jae, Park Hae-soo, O Yeong-su, Wi Ha-joon, Jung Ho-yeon, Heo Sung-tae, Anupam Tripathi, and Kim Joo-ryoung in the lead roles. On October 13 the show became the most-watched series on Netflix. The online streaming giant took to their Twitter and announced the news, sharing a short snippet from the show, Netflix wrote, "Squid Game has officially reached 111 million fans — making it our biggest series launch ever." The record of the most-watched series was earlier held by Bridgerton that reached 82 million viewers with Henry Cavill's fantasy series The Witcher coming in next.

