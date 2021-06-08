Lee Bo Young Thanks Husband Ji Sung For Surprising Her With Coffee Cart At Set Of 'Mine'

South Korean actor Ji Sung made a big romantic gesture for actor wife, Lee Bo Young last week. Lee Bo Young's agency J.Wide Company revealed that the actor’s husband had sent a food truck to her shoot location as a surprise. The actor seemed to have loved the surprise as she thanked her husband Ji Sung for the gesture.

The Lee Bo Young’s agency took to Instagram to share pictures of the actor posing brightly in front of a coffee cart her husband sent. Sharing the pictures from the sets of Mine, the agency wrote, “This past weekend! Actor Ji Sung-nim sent over a cart with steak and coffee to the filming set of tvN's 'Mine'! A hearty gift and a set of pretty poses in front of it. Thank you. Fighting for the remainder of filming!"

In the picture, it was also visible that Ji Sung had a sweet message for his better half. Next to Lee Bo Young, Ji Sung's message on the cart’s banner read to the filming staff and crew read, "Thank you so much for cherishing and loving our dear Bo Young!" The pictures were loved by the duo’s fans who commented under the post that they are the “best couple.”

Ji Sung and Lee Bo Young

Ji Sung and Lee Bo Young are prominent actors in the Korean industry who enjoy a huge fan following. The couple got married in 2013 after being together for about six years. The two met on the sets of the 2004 series Save the Last Dance for Me. The couple shares a son and a daughter together, Kwak Ji-Yoo and Kwak Woo-Sung. Lee Bo Young's husband Ji Sung is known for his roles in Korean dramas such as Save the Last Dance for Me, New Heart, and Secret Love.

Lee Bo Young, like her husband, is well-known for her roles in dramas as well. Lee Bo Young's drama list includes My Daughter Seo Young, Whisper and When My Love Blooms. Lee Bo Young is currently filming for Netflix's Mine, which revolves around the lives of two ambitious women of high society who are trying to find their true identities and their real selves.

