Lee Do Hyun And Kwak Dong Yeon To Appear Together In A Netflix Drama Based On A Webtoon?

Lee Do Hyun and Kwak Dong Yeon have been riding the high since their stint on Sweet Home and Vincenzo, respectively. Recent reports bring good news for the K-Drama junkies as the two actors are confirmed to play in a Webtoon-based drama. Read more to know about the current two heartthrobs of the South Korean film industry.

Lee Do Hyun and Kwak Dong Yeon to appear on the screen together?

Fans are beaming with excitement after Star News confirmed that the 18 Again star Lee Do Hyun will appear alongside My ID is Gangnam Beauty fame Kwak Dong Yeon. Lee Do Hyun is known for his boyish charm and innocent on-screen persona while Kwak Dong Yeon recently proved his versatility by appearing in a negative role in superhit drama Vincenzo. The media outlet reported that the actors have decided to take up the role and are currently in discussion about further details.

The duo will appear in a drama titled 'Hunting Dogs' based on a Naver webtoon. The plot of the drama will revolve around three men who are knee-deep in debt and will try to escape their moneylenders. Hunting Dogs will be produced by Studio N, a subsidiary of Naver Webtoon. The drama will be directed by Kim Joo Hwan who has helmed movies like Midnight Runners and The Divine Fury. The production of the movie is expected to commence in the latter half of this year.

Lee Do Hyun in Sweet Home

The thriller drama on Netflix told the story of a teenager and his neighbour trying to fight off monsters who were once humans. The successful drama Sweet Home cast included promising actors of South Korea like Song Kang, Lee Do‑Hyeon, Lee Si‑young, and Go Min‑si. Lee Do Hyun played the role of a calm and coldhearted doctor, who is the leader of the survivors in the building.

Kwak Dong Yeon in Vincenzo

Vincenzo on Netflix became one of the most popular K-Drama overseas due to its intriguing plot and star-studded cast. Starring Song Joong‑ki, Jeon Yeo‑been, Ok Taecyeon, and Kwak Dong‑Yeon, the drama left the fans wishing for a second season. Kwak Dong Yeon played the role of Jang Han-Seo, a wicked and pretentious CEO who betrays his brother to save himself.

IMAGE- LEE DO HYUN & KWAK DONG YEON'S INSTAGRAM

