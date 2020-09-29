Lee Do-Hyun’s Personal Life To Dramas: 5 Things You Must Know About The '18 Again' Actor

Lee Do-Hyun has been creating quite the buzz for his role as Dae-young in 18 Again K-drama. In the drama, he is a 37-year-old man in an 18-year-old's body. So he goes by the name Go Woo-young for time being and starts to attend the same school as his kids. The drama is a romantic-comedy and started airing on JTBC from September 21, 2020. The drama is a Korean take on the popular Hollywood movie 17 Again.

Rags to riches

According to a report in Esquire Korea, Lee Do-Hyun had it tough during his childhood. He was born to an economically backward family. Lee also expressed that his family is still recovering from initial debts. He wishes to completely pay-off all the family debts and continues to care for his family. He wishes that his family is at ease with his contributions.

All about theatre

18 Again cast member Lee Do-Hyun is a nerd as per his confession during his interview with Esquire Magazine. He said that he was into sports until he came across a theatre group. He later pursued film and theatre studies at a popular university that is Chung-Ang University.

Running Man is his soul variety show

Lee Do-Hyun has appeared on the entertaining variety show Running Man three times since the start of his career. According to a report in South China post, he loves working hard and act comically at the same time. He has always had a bright personality on the show as per the same report.

Small yet recognisable roles

Lee Do-Hyun essayed the role of a baseball player in TVN’s Prison Playbook which released back in 2017. His second acting gig was his character as Gil Oh-dol in JTBC’s Clean with Passion For Now drama which released back in 2018. His major role was as Go Chung-Myung in the drama Hotel Del Luna, he was the second lead in the drama.

All about acting

Lee Do-Hyun made a confession during his interview with Esquire Korea, that he broke up with his girlfriend to focus on acting. He was keen on pursuing his acting career which in turn ended his relationship. However, he has no regrets and will continue to make sacrifices for acting. as per his interview.

