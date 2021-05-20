Lee Dong Hwi To Be Cast As Vincenzo's Jeon Yeo Bin's Boyfriend In 'Glitch'

After actor Jeon Yeo Bin confirmed her presence in the upcoming K-Drama series Glitch, Reply 1988's Lee Dong Hwi, who played Dong Ryong, is confirmed as another one of the cast members. According to a report by News Naver, Lee Dong Hwi will be playing the role of Jeon Yeo Bin's boyfriend in the Netflix series. Lee Dong Hwi will play one of the lead roles.

Glitch is an upcoming K-Drama series on Netflix helmed by Roh Deok, who is known for Very Ordinary Couple, and No-Deok of The Temperature of Love fame. The story is written by Jin Han Sae, known for writing Netflix's original series, Extracurricular. Vincenzo's Jeon Yeo Bin confirmed being a part of the series through an Instagram post. She took to the social media handle to share a picture of the K-Drama's script, posted on May 16, 2021.

Vincenzo's Jeon Yeo Bin confirms being cast in Glitch

The plot of Glitch

The Netflix series, Glitch will be a science fiction series focusing on Hong Ji-Hyo, played by Jeon Yeo Bin, and her quest to find her boyfriend, Lee Si-Guk, played by Lee Dong Hwi. He gets abducted by a mysterious light, causing Hong Ji-Hyo to panic. In her adventure to find her missing boyfriend, Hong Ji-Hyo will uncover many secrets and mysteries.

Lee Dong-Hwi was best known for his character Ryu Dong-Ryong, in Reply 1988, one of the most popular K Drama series among fans. His character is funny and loves to be active with his friends. He would be seen singing, dancing and joking with his best friends in the series. Despite his character's jolly nature, Dong-Ryong would take his friends by surprise whenever he would pass on much-needed wisdom to them.

Lee Dong Hwi has been a part of many television series and movies. In 2020, he was seen in SF8 as Jung Ga-ram in the second episode titled Manxin. He was also a part of two movies released in 2020 titled Somewhere in Between and The Call. In Somewhere in Between, he played the role of Gi-tae. In The Call, he was cast next to Park Shin-hye, Jeon Jong-seo, Lee El, Oh Jung-se, Kim Sung-ryung and many others.

