The production house of JBTC’s Begin Again is now gearing up for the launch of a new variety show. According to Soompi, the title of the show is said to be The Sea I Desire. The portal suggests that it is a healing program where celebrities will be enabled to present their own music and prepare homemade dishes at a live bar next to a scenic view of a beautiful sea. This upcoming variety show revolves around sea, bar, and wishes.

Lee Dong Wook, Lee Ji Ah, Kim Go Eun, SHINee's Onew & others join new Korean variety show

In the show, prolific celebs will be able to enjoy a day of their hectic schedule and live a special day amidst cool oceanic breeze, melodious music, and delicious food. The K-celebs who have confirmed to be a part of the show include, Kim Go Eun, SHINee’s Onew, Yoon Jong Shin, Lee Ji Ah, AKMU’s Lee Suhyun, and Lee Dong Wook. As per the portal, the stars will not only cook food and sing for guests but will also participate in the interior and management of the show.

Lee Ji Ah, who is known among the Korean audiences for her exceptional cooking prowess, reportedly features in the show as the head chef. Lee Ji Ah will be seen making new dishes for the menu. Lee Dong Wook headlines the responsibility of the head bartender. Apart from this, he will also participate in vivid activities like cooking, scuba diving, and more. The key role of being the Ocean guard will be taken care by a licensed Scuba diver and avid marine enthusiast, Kim Go Eun.

Yoon Jong Shin will be seen expressing his stories through music and Onew will accompany her. Even Lee Suhyun will gift various songs to the guests who will appear on the show. Special celebrity guests will be arranged to present diverse music to the people at the bar. Performance by well-known artists like MeloMance’s Jung Dong Hwan and Zai. Ro will help accentuate the ambiance of the new show. Helmed and bankrolled by Song Gwang Jong, who is also the producer of Begin Again, The Sea I Desire is all set to premiere on June 29, 2021, at 9 pm KST.

(Image: Lee Dong Wook, Lee Ji A & Kim Go Eun Instagram)

