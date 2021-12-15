Lee Jung-jae Turns 49: Here Are 5 Popular Movies Of The 'Squid Game' Actor You Can Watch

Touted as one of the most prominent actors of the South Korean film industry, Lee Jung-jae was showered with wishes and love from from his fans via social media as the actor turned a year older on December 15. Known to be the protagonist of the popular survival drama Squid Game to many international fans, the actor is no less than a megastar in his home country with an impressive number of films and series under his belt. To celebrate the special occasion, here are five films of the 49-year-old actor that you need to watch.

1. The Young Man

Released in the year 1994, The Young Man was directed by Bae Chang-ho and starter Lee Jung-jae along with Eun‑Kyung Shin, Eung-Kyung Lee and Bo-yeon Kim. The story focusses on a money-hungry young male model who takes undue advantage of people around him to get his way. His ambitions are not hindered even by murder.

2. Park vs Park

Directed by Youngchul Yang, Lee Jung-jae played the role of Park Su‑Seok in the 1997 comedy film Park Vs Park. The film depicts a love-hate relationship of a father and son who have a hilarious face-off in the courtroom. The film was highly enjoyed by the masses as Lee Jung-jae showcased his impeccable comic timing.

3. An Affair

Starring Lee Jung‑jae, Lee Mi‑sook, Kim Min‑jung and more in significant roles, the 1998 romantic drama An Affair emerged as one of the biggest films of the year. Revolving around a woman who falls in love with her sister's fiancé, the movie became the seventh-highest-grossing Korean film of 1998. The film also managed to bag the Best Asian Film award at the 1999 Newport Beach International Film Festival.

4. Il Mare

The Lee Hyun-seung-directed 2000 romantic drama II Mare starred Lee Jung-jae opposite Jun Ji‑hyun. The heartwarming story revolves around a man and a woman realising that they are separated by two years after sharing letters with each other from different mailboxes. The film warmed the hearts of many and is still considered a classic romantic tale by the Squid Game star.

5. City of the Rising Sun

Showing off his tougher side onscreen, seasoned actor Lee Jung-jae starred in the 1999 drama City of the Rising Sun with Jung Woo‑sung. Set in the backdrop of 90s South Korea, the film focusses on two young boys in their twenties figuring out their lives together. The drama as well as the actors' refreshing chemistry was highly enjoyed by the masses.

Image: Instagram/@90s.inspiration/davidhoonlee/xray.ljj