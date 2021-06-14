Lee Kwang-soo Bids Adieu To 'Running Man'; Says, 'Thank You For Running With Me'

A few hours before his final episode of Running Man aired on Sunday, June 13, cast member Lee Kwang-soo took to his verified social media handle and posted a message for his fans. According to Allkpop, he said, "Thank you for running with me for 11 years. I am sincerely grateful to all of you viewers who ran with SBS Running Man's Lee Kwang Soo every Sunday for 11 years. Thank you again for all of the love and support you gave me during that time", in the caption of his post.

Lee Kwang-soo bides adieu to Running Man:

On the other hand, as per Soompi, in a letter, Lee thanked the rest of the team for taking care of him and treating him like family. He also apologised for not being "always great" and urged viewers to continue to support the show. Soompi's translation of his letter read, "The members helped me get to where I am today. They feel like another family, and I am so, so grateful to them. I’m sorry. I’m sorry again. I wasn’t always great in the past eleven years, but I always did my best. Running Man is a show where everyone without exception does their best and throws their whole bodies into filming. I ask that people continue to show more love and interest in future. Thank you".

A couple of pictures of Lee Kwang Soo are making the rounds on the internet from the set of the show, in which he can be seen smiling happily as he poses with a congratulatory bouquet of flowers, a cake featuring '11' candles, and a completion certificate. Soompi also reported that Lee's co-actor Ji Suk Jin said that he was happy to do the ‘Pil! Chok! Cross!’ together while Yoo Jae Suk said that he wouldn't know who else to interrupt or ask to piggyback him anymore. Meanwhile, HaHa added that how he would have no one else to "tease" or "con" from now on.

In April 2021, the statement of his agency, King Kong by Starship, in Soompi's report, read, "After long discussions between the members, producers, and his agency since the accident, it was decided that he will take some time to take care of his body and mind. We sincerely thank you for sending so much love and attention to Lee Kwang Soo on Running Man". In February 2020, Kwang-soo was hit by a car and suffered a fracture on his right ankle and was hospitalised.

IMAGE: RUNNING MAN IG

