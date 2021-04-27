Lee Kwang Soo Steps Down From 'Running Man' After 11 Years To Focus On His Health

South Korean actor and model Lee Kwang Soo will be dropping out from the Korean variety show Running Man after 11 years to focus on his health, as stated by his agency, King Kong by Starship, on Tuesday. His label announced that he will be stepping down from the TV show and will have his final recording on May 24. On the other hand, as per Soompi, King Kong by Starship explained that Kwang Soo has been having a hard time during his Running Man filming despite receiving rehabilitation treatment after his injury.

Lee Kwang Soo leaves 'Running Man'

The statement of King Kong by Starship, in Soompi's report, read, "After long discussions between the members, producers, and his agency since the accident, it was decided that he will take some time to take care of his body and mind. We sincerely thank you for sending so much love and attention to Lee Kwang Soo on Running Man."

On the other hand, SBS, the broadcasting channel that distributes Running Man, has also confirmed the news with a statement, published in Cosmopolitan. It stated, "This is our official statement regarding actor Lee Kwang Soo’s departure from SBS' Running Man". The remaining members will, reportedly, continue to star in the show. The show centres around an urban action variety concept.

Lee Kwang Soo's car accident

In February 2020, the Inseparable Bros actor was hit by a car that violated traffic rules. During the same, Kwang Soo suffered a fracture on his right ankle and was hospitalized. He then took a break from Running Man and a couple of projects to recover. Kwang Soo joined the variety show back in 2010 and earned millions of fans and the monicker, Prince Of Asia. He has also received numerous awards for his performance on the show.

On the professional front, the 35-year-old actor will be starring in the upcoming Korean film Happy New Year. The ensemble star cast of the upcoming film will feature Lee Dong Wook, Girls' Generation's Yoona, Kang Ha Neul and Han Ji Min among many others. The Kwak Jae Young directorial's release date is not announced yet.