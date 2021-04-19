Lee Min Ho Shares Few Pictures Of His Trip In Vancouver, Thanks Fans For Their Support

Lee Min Ho took to Instagram on Monday, April 19, 2021, to share two photos. In the first photograph, the actor is standing in front of a wide, snow-covered field. In a grey sweatshirt and black pants, the actor looks very dashing. He's also wearing a mask that matches with hiis attire. Lee Min Ho's plain and trendy outfit blends in with the scenery of Vancouver, Canada.

Lee Min Ho's day out in the snow

He gave fans a close-up look of himself in the second shot. The mini flags of South Korea and Canada can be seen as Lee Min Ho smiles through the mask. Despite a mask covering half of his face, his fashionable glasses fit comfortably in his side. He shared serene snow-covered photos to commemorate the wrapping of Pachinko in Vancouver, Canada, and to thank fans for their generosity and hospitality, particularly during Covid-19.

Lee Min-ho took to Instagram on April 17, 2021, to share a few photos and a video from his day in the snow. The actor posed with his group on a snowmobile in the photos. All of them in the group had wide happy smiles on their faces, which was visible even through their masks, as they were clicked. He was also pictured in a candid moment while wearing his jacket in a photo. A video of the actor riding a snowmobile through the snow was also seen in the series.

Lee Min-ho's post arrived on the one-year anniversary of The King: Eternal Monarch. After completing his mandatory military training, the actor returned to the small screen in the SBS drama. The drama was one of the most eagerly awaited dramas of the year. In the series, he co-starred with actor Kim Go-Eun.

Pachinko, Lee Min Ho's new show, is a historical epic drama that tells the tale of four generations of a Korean immigrant family and is based on Min Jin Lee's best-selling novel of the same name. The plot is set in Korea, Japan, and the United States of America. Lee Min Ho will play Hansu, who describes himself as "a wealthy and influential businessman with connections to organised crime." Jin Ha, Anna Sawai, Minha Kim, Soji Arai, Kaho Minami, and Jung Eun-chae also star in Pachinko.