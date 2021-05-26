Lee Seung-Gi's Agency Asks Fans To Avoid 'speculative Articles' About His Relationships

Korean singer Lee Seung-gi's news about dating Lee Da-in was confirmed by the latter's agency. The agency revealed that she met Will You Marry Me star as senior and junior of the same industry and were getting to know each other carefully for the last five or six months. The agency requested fans to showered them with love and support so that they can continue their relationship well. Recently, Lee Seung-gi left his agency after 17 years to set up a new agency with his father. The new agency, Human Made released another statement regarding Lee Seung-Gi and Lee Da-In.

Lee Seung-gi's new agency releases statement about his relationship with Lee Da-in

As per entertain.naver, Human Made released a press statement on May 26 where they firstly apologised for the delay in the announcement of the singer's position in the company as they were working towards becoming independent. They further talked about the relationship of the singer with the actor.

The agency addressed the media reports about the couple and said that "Lee Seung Gi is at the stage where he and Lee Da In have good feelings and are getting to know each other bit by bit." However, the agency requested fans to refrain from unconfirmed and reckless speculative articles. They also asked fans to support them with a "warm gaze".

Further, they went on to thank all the members and CEO of Hook Entertainment (Seung-gi's previous agency) for supporting the singer throughout his journey. Further adding, "Even after this, we will be cheering on each other’s futures." Concluding they asked the fans to keep on supporting Lee Seung-Gi.

Lee Seung-Gi on the work front

Lee as a singer had numerous hit song such as Because You're My Woman, Will You Marry Me, and Return. As an actor, he has appeared in various shows like Brilliant Legacy (2009), My Girlfriend Is a Gumiho (2010), The King 2 Hearts (2012), Gu Family Book (2013), You're All Surrounded (2014), A Korean Odyssey (2017–2018), and Vagabond (2019). He is currently shooting for his television series Mouse, which is a crime thriller show.

