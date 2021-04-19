Legacies Season 3 Episode 11 Release Date, Episode 10 Recap And Spoilers

Hope invites Cleo out for a picnic in the woods in Legacies season 3 episode 10, but there seems to be a secret purpose behind her innocent demeanour. Malivore appears, and his presence puts the Super Squad in jeopardy. You can read our thorough recap to find out what happens in the rest of the show. But first, here's all you need to know about the upcoming season of Legacies Season 3 Episode 11 release date on The CW, which is May 6, 2021, at 9 p.m. ET. Each episode lasts approximately 45 minutes. The show is currently on a three-week break.

Legacies season 3 episode 11 spoilers

You Can't Run From Who You Are is the title of season 3 episode 11 of Legacies. Since she wants to protect her sister from a wolf, Lizzie has lied to Josie about Finch. But this may not be the best strategy for keeping her away from him, particularly since the next episode will feature Dark Josie once more. We all know Lizzie's deception will not be forgiven if Josie discovered it in her remodelled state. Meanwhile, MG and Will will keep an unconscious Finch in their hiding place. She has no idea who they are, and if Josie learns the truth, things will spiral out of control. Here's the trailer for the next episode -

Legacies season 3 episode 10 recap

Hope takes Cleo for a picnic in the woods in Legacies season 3 episode 10, titled All's Well That Ends Well, to not bond with her but to give her up in exchange for his or her safety. However, there is no point in doing so since getting a banshee to talk is difficult. However, they are eventually taught that Malivore told the banshee that if she gets Cleo, he would let her go. He also accounts for the possibility of death if things do not go according to his plan.

Hope promises to protect Cleo, but the banshee unexpectedly reveals her plot to destroy both Landon and Cleo. When she battles her captor and breaks free, Hope's abilities come in handy. She quickly locates Cleo in the woods and reconciles with her roommate. Alaric discovers that Malivore's sole motivation for kidnapping Cleo is that she is his muse. After that, Hope and Landon are reunited.