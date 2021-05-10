'Legends Of Tomorrow's' Adam Tsekhman Aka Gary Green Reveals Details About His Alien Self

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow season 6 premiere has begun with quite a surprise. While fans know that season 5 of the series, ended with Sara Lance (played by Caity Lotz) being kidnapped by aliens, now, the identity of one of the aliens is revealed to be Gary Green (Played by Adam Tsekhman). For the unversed, Gary Green was seen as a loveable and awkward former Time Bureau agent. The recent development of his character has left fans in a state of shock.

Now, in a recent interview with ComicBook, Adam Tsekhman went on to brace fans about the surprising and manipulative twist brought to his role. According to Adam, viewers will learn more about Gary in this season as he often understands everything but chooses to not directly share things. Whenever Gary says something like, ‘Oh, I didn’t realize’, ‘Oh, I probably thought I said that’, that indicates he is completely lying, Adam added.

Talking more about the same, Adam Tsekhman shared that he likes the idea that Gary is slightly more manipulative and uses his ‘nerdy neuroticness’ as a cover, which makes him funnier. Now, keeping the kidnapping situation in mind, although Sara is completely capable of taking care of herself, learning about Gary is something that even she is overwhelmed about. Throughout the Legends of Tomorrow season 6, Gary is reportedly the guy aka the alien who they turn to for information about the aliens in order to interact.

Gary is the only one who understands everything about the different species. Even though, this time Gary has more information than Sara, Tsekhman adds that Gary will still remain Gary, the awkward agent. The actor adds even though he is scary and can be able to eat humans, but he will choose not to and rather be a vegan in his species. The show airs every Sunday on The CW channel. This American superhero TV show is developed by Greg Berlanti, Marc Guggenheim, Andrew Kreishberg, and Phil Klemmer. The show is the fourth series in the Arrowverse after Arrow, The Flash, and Supergirl.

(Image: Still from Legends of Tomorrow)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.