Lena Dunham Opens Up About The Dead Cats Scene In 'Generation'; Read

Lena Dunham's series Generation will release on HBO Max. The producer landed up in controversy and claimed that she was 'unaware' of it. A Twitter user revealed that in one of the episodes of the show, the high school kids were performing dissection on actual dead cats. She further revealed that one of the cameramen was also tested positive for coronavirus. Read further to know more about Generation's animal dissection scene.

Generation's animal dissection scene

The Twitter user that goes by the name @Lilith_Rosex revealed that one of her friends from the Hollywood industry told her that the show that is produced by Lena Dunham had one of the scenes in a science lab. She claimed that there were actual dead cats that were brought in for the dissection scene. She continued that the cast was told that they have a 'frog dissecting' scene but on the spot, dead cats were brought in. There were no warnings given to the crew. She also added in her tweet that on day two, it was revealed that a cameraman has tested positive for COVID-19, which was supposed to be disclosed earlier. Check out her tweets.

Got word from a friend in the industry, HBO has a new show called Generation coming out. It’s produced by Lena Dunham and earlier this week they brought in real dead kittens for background to “dissect” on set. No warning, people had trauma responses. — Lilith Rose (@Lilith_Rosex) February 5, 2021

Apparently the call told them they would be doing a frog dissection scene (given sanitation and smell I doubt anyone expected real bodies), but they showed up to real dead kittens and were expected to stay. — Lilith Rose (@Lilith_Rosex) February 5, 2021

As a cherry on top of their traumatic experience, at the wrap of day two they were informed one of the camera men tested positive for COVID. That should have been disclosed earlier, but they clearly wanted their shots of these kittens. — Lilith Rose (@Lilith_Rosex) February 5, 2021

Lena Dunham's reaction to the Generation Dead Cats scene

Producer Lena Dunham was unaware about the scene until people started tagging her on posts related to the scene. She gave a statement to Variety, where she talked about her work ethics and that she wouldn't 'animal cadavers' in any of her work. She further added that she was not present on the set to see the scene being shot and that she supports editing out the scene from the series. Sources told the publication that Lena was in London shooting for her movie, Catherine, Called Birdy.

HBO Max Spokesperson also gave a statement to the publication where they agreed to edit out the scene and they regret what happened. They also claimed that everyone was consulted before shooting and were told that there will be a sensitive scene in the show. They further added that the assistant director was in constant touch with the participants and also released two background actors with full pay who expressed discomfort with the scene.

Generation release date

Generation which will go by the name Generation consists of unknown actors. Justice Smith and Martha Plimpton will appear as co-stars. Generation release date is yet to be announced.

