Lesley-Ann Brandt Thanks 'Mazikeen' As Her Journey On 'Lucifer' Comes To An End

Lucifer actor Lesley-Ann Brandt is very active on social media, where she has over 2 million followers. The actor recently took to her Instagram account and bid adieu to her character as she filmed her last episode of Lucifer. She thanked all her fans and mentioned in the note that she loves them.

Lesley-Ann Brandt says goodbye to 'Lucifer'

Lesley-Ann Brandt posted a gorgeous selfie of herself with a carved dagger as she was still dressed as her character from the show, Lucifer. The actor started her note by mentioning all the memories she had made during the shoots and while portraying the character. She went on to write,

“Here we are, at the end of our journey you and I. We have laughed and cried, loved and lost and now we say goodbye, you and I. Ever faithful to your story, ever faithful to your journey, your body, your heart. Never more to speak as you speak but never without your words. Grateful am I for seasons. Grateful I am for lessons. Grateful I am for challenges. Grateful I am. Blessed are the memories we share, you and I. Your skin was my skin. Your heart IS my heart. Forever but no more, I loved you like no other". READ | Raveena Tandon and her 'fluffball' Lucifer turn 'selfie posers'; see pictures

Lucifer recently aired the first half of its fifth season and Lucifer season 5 part 2 will air later during the year. The actor further talked about how the love and popularity of Lucifer kept growing. She thanked the talented team and cast of the show. Here is what she wrote further in the caption,

"The Lucifer family has grown over the years & extends further than the WB lot. It includes our Vancouver crew from season 1 & 2. Reflecting on the many faces, be it LA or Vancouver, what remains is we have been surrounded & supported by some of the most hardworking & talented individuals in our business, who’ve been on this crazy roller coaster of cancellations, a formidable fan base and renewals. It then grew to include our Netflix family which fit like a glove when we moved over, finally to settle on a platform that expanded our world to include some 190 countries". READ | Lucifer season 5 spolier: Lesley-Ann Brandt reveals THIS about Maze ahead of premiere

Check out the post of the same below.

Lesley-Ann Brandt as Maze

Lucifer's latest season is available to stream on Netflix

Image credits: Lesley-Ann Brandt Instagram