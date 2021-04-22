Last Updated:

LeVar Burton To Guest Host 'Jeopardy!' After Weeks Of Online Campaigning By Fans

LeVar Burton is going to be a guest host on Jeopardy! this season after more than 2 lakh fans signed online petitions to see the star land the gig.

Written By
Shreeya Nair
Source: LeVar Burton and Jeopardy! IG

Source: LeVar Burton and Jeopardy! IG


LeVar Burton of the Star Trek and Reading Rainbow fame has landed himself a gig on Jeopardy! as a guest host. On Wednesday, the makers of the show announced that LeVar Burton will be the Jeopardy! host this week before the show closes out its current 37th season. LeVar Burton has always been vocal about wanting to host the show and had shared a Change.Org petition earlier this month on Twitter asking his fans to sign it and to campaign for him as the next Jeopardy! host. The star received about 246,000 online signatures from fans and now is about to live out his dream. 

LeVar Burton on Jeopardy! gig

After the official account of Jeopardy! revealed its list of hosts who will be closing the 37th season this year, LeVar took to his Twitter space to thank his fans across social media who voiced their support of Burton's push to become the new permanent host of the show following the death of former host Alex Trebek, last year.

Netizens were thrilled that their weeks of online campaigning did not go to waste. Excited by the news, fans shared that they hope to see Burton as a permanent member of the show in the seasons to follow and have been speculating that him being one of the final hosts is an indication that Jeopardy! might be considering to permanently hire him. Read some of the Twitter reactions below:

READ | Who is the new 'Jeopardy' host Katie Couric? Know all about the veteran journalist

Who are the Jeopardy! host this week to close the season?

The show has been searching for a permanent host ever since its long time host Alex Trebek died due to stage 4 pancreatic cancer last November. The 37th season of the show has seen a wide range of guest hosts as the channel is searching for a replacement. According to CNN reports, LeVar's episodes on Jeopardy! will be airing from July 26 to July 30 later this year. Apart from LeVar, the other celebs who will be the guest hosts as the show wraps up its season include George Stephanopoulos and Robin Roberts from Good Morning America, journalist David Faber and Celebrity Jeopardy champion, Joe Buck.

READ | 'Jeopardy!' fans 'dissatisfied' with makers' decision of having Dr Oz as new guest host

(Promo Image Courtesy: LeVar Burton and Jeopardy! Instagram)

READ | Priyanka Chopra is the subject of question asked in 'Jeopardy!' game show, actor reacts
READ | Shailene Woodley seems extremely impressed as boyfriend Aaron Rodgers hosts 'Jeopardy'
READ | Anderson Cooper's son intently watches him on 'Jeopardy'; Anderson shares the picture!

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT