LGBTQ Captain America, Aaron Fischer, Announced By Marvel For Pride Month

Marvel Comics recently introduced their very first LGBTQ+ character, Aaron Fischer, who will pick up the mantle of the iconic superhero 'Captain America'. In their latest statement, Marvel Comics announced celebrating the 80th anniversary of Captain America with the launch of The United States of Captain America. In the upcoming series, the incumbent Steve Rogers will join hands with former Captain Americas after his shield goes missing.

Here's all you need to know about 'The United States of Captain America'

After teaming up with former Captain Americas, the heroes will embark on a road trip across the United States in search of the shield and will come across people from all walks of life who've been inspired by the mantle of Captain America to help and defend their own communities. In the series releasing this June, a gay teenager Aaron Fisher will be introduced and shown to be one among them.

The United States of Captain America is written by Christopher Cantwell while it has been drawn by Dale Eaglesham. The new limited series will focus on four characters, i.e. Steve Rogers, Sam Wilson, Bucky Barnes, and John Walker. For the series, an openly gay Aaron has been created by writer Aaron Trujillo along with artist Jan Bazaldua. Although Aaron wouldn't have the powers that Steve possesses, he will be shown to be the 'Captain America of the Railways' who protects homeless youth and runaways. In Marvel's statement, along with releasing Aaron's first-look illustration, writer Aaron Trujillo said: "Aaron is inspired by heroes of the queer community: activists, leaders, and everyday folks pushing for a better life. He stands for the oppressed, and the forgotten. I hope his debut story resonates with readers and helps inspire the next generation of heroes."

In his statement, artists Jan Bazaldua said. "I really enjoyed designing him, and as a transgender person, I am happy to be able to present an openly gay person who admires Captain America and fights against evil to help those who are almost invisible to society. While I was drawing him, I thought, well, Cap fights against super-powerful beings and saves the world almost always, but Aaron helps those who walk alone in the street with problems that they face every day. I hope people like the end result!" READ | Rumours of Chris Evans returning as Captain America debunked by Marvel boss Kevin Feige

