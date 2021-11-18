'Life Of Kakkars': Neha Kakkar And Rohanpreet Singh Address Pregnancy Rumours; WATCH

Singer Neha Kakkar is known for her melodious voice and back-to-back bangers which have the tendency to go viral on social media. The artist also shares glimpses of her personal life in her music as she often collaborates with her husband, playback singer, Rohanpreet Singh. Together, the couple has delivered a number of hit peppy and romantic songs making them the most talked-about duo in the musical industry.

After gaining fame on social media, the 33-year-old has been under the limelight with netizens expressing interest in her life. She has also often found herself surrounded by rumours and controversies which were never truly addressed. Getting candid about the same for the first, singer Neha Kakkar along with her family has now dropped a new Youtube series called Life of Kakkars.

Life of Kakkar first episode out

Taking to their official Instagram handle, the Kakkar family and Rohanpreet Singh announced the release of the first episode of Life of Kakkars. The video is available for interested viewers to watch on Neha Kakkar's official Youtube channel. The first episode is titled 'Is Neha Kakkar Pregnant?'.

The Dil Ko Karaar Aaya singer wrote in the description, 'Welcome to our world. Here comes the very first episode of ‘Life Of Kakkars’. Neha and her brother artist Tony Kakkar serve as the creative directors of the show while the title music is also composed & performed by the latter. The show features the entire Kakkar family along with Rohanpreet Singh.

A quick summary of the first episode

The first episode titled 'Is Neha Kakkar Pregnant?' starts off with the Kakkar family addressing the popular rumour of Neha being pregnant. Each family member reveals how they reacted to the rumour on social media as Neha reveals that the rumours started after fans noticed she gained weight. The singer also reveals the reason behind stepping down from the popular singing reality show Indian Idol.

Additionally, she also opened up about the articles and videos she came across on the internet speculating the real reason behind her marriage. At the end of the episode, the duo finally reveals the answer to the question. They also urged the fans to wait for the second episode.

