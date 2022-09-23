Lily Collins Shares 1st Visuals From 'Emily In Paris' Season 3; Teases 'another Wild Ride'

Lily Collins is back to take audiences on her escapades in Paris with the third season of Emily in Paris, the hit Netflix show which premiered in 2020. The first visuals of season 3 have been revealed by the makers, teasing her complicated love life with Alfie and Gabriel, tumultuous friendships and professional life among other things.

The series revolves around Lily's Emily Cooper agril from America, who moves to France to work in a marketing firm named Savoir, only to be caught up in a cultural clash, love triangles and more. It also stars Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Ashley Park, Lucas Bravo and Samuel Arnold in pivotal roles.

Lily Collins shares the first visuals from Emily in Paris Season 3

Taking to her Instagram handle, Collins shared a trail of glimpses ranging from her stylish looks this season, encounters with her potential partners to her professional debacles. In the caption, she wrote, "First look at @emilyinparis Saison Trois!! Get ready for new looks, new locations, new love triangles… Merci France for being a home away from home and embracing us yet again. So proud of this cast and crew and cannot WAIT for you all to see what our girl Emily gets up to! Get ready for another wild ride…"Take a look.

As per Collider, the synopsis of Emily in Paris 3 reads -

"One year after moving from Chicago to Paris for her dream job, Emily finds herself at a crucial crossroads in every aspect of her life. Faced with two very different paths, Emily will have to decide exactly where her loyalties lie — at work and in her romantic life — and what those decisions mean for her future in France, all while continuing to immerse herself in the adventures and surprising twists and turns that life in Paris provides."

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @LILYJCOLLINS)